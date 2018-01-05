Pier 1 Names Cfo

Pier 1 Imports (Fort Worth, Texas) has named a new chief financial officer.

Effective January 25, Nancy A. Walsh will assume the position as well as that of executive vice president. She will join the company from The Bon-Ton Stores (York, Pa.), where she has served as executive vp and cfo since 2015, according to Chain Store Age.

Walsh has also worked for Tapestry (New York), Viacom (New York) and Timberland Company (Stratham, N.H.). She will replace interim cfo, Darla D. Ramirez, who will continue in her role as principal accounting officer and vp – controller of the company’s operating subsidiaries.