Pomp and Circumstance

UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, COLLEGE OF DESIGN, ARCHITECTURE, ART, AND PLANNING (DAAP):

The University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program held its annual DAAPWorks event this past April in Cincinnati. Open to the public, DAAP transforms student work each year into a curated gallery, showcasing senior projects from a variety of disciplines throughout the college. The interior design students wowed the VMSD editors in attendance with their out-of-the-box design solutions, wherein they’re challenged to provide proposed materials, 3-D printed models and other tactile props beyond renderings. This year’s projects tended to focus on wellness-driven concepts, such as a drug rehabilitation center and a daytime/workout dance club.

THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY, RETAIL DESIGN STUDIO:

Students in The Ohio State University’s (Columbus, Ohio) Retail Design Studio elective course, led by OSU Professor Rebekah Matheny, were grouped into four teams tasked with creating a brick-and-mortar space for an online-only brand of their choosing. VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo, Managing Editor Carly Hagedon, Associate Editor Michael Woodson and Senior VP/Group Publisher Murray Kasmenn, along with other industry experts, participated in judging the annual student competition. The winners this year went above and beyond with a mock concept for Stokesdale, N.C.-based apparel brand Sevenly. The lucky students will be attending the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Seattle to give a special presentation with Matheny, Oct. 2-4. VMSD was also a media sponsor of the event.

SHERIDAN COLLEGE, VISUAL MERCHANDISING ARTS PROGRAM:

Students in Sheridan College’s (Oakville, Ontario) Visual Merchandising Arts Program hosted a year-end portfolio show that expressed their take on the trend of using “nostalgia” in retail design. Dubbed “Brand X9,” the event was a chance for industry insiders and the community to network with the students while viewing their elaborate projects, which featured cues from the ’90s. According to Sheridan’s VM professors, the show was “off the hook!”