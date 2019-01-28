Portfolio: Harrys of London, New York

Reimagining a store befitting of the rainy streets of London for the vibrant streets of New York was essential to the design directive for Christian Lahoude Studio’s (New York) latest project. In June, the new flagship of men’s designer footwear brand Harrys of London (London), was unveiled in the city with a signature stateside aesthetic. The location on Park Avenue and 57th Street – a corporate hub and significant retail artery – is the perfect spot for the male shopper looking for high-class, innovative fashion.

“Visibility from the street was key, but the landmark building presented a challenge in creating a new storefront,” explains Christian Lahoude, Founder and Creative Director, Christian Lahoude Studio.

To preserve the integrity of the building, the studio worked with the established architecture for a meeting of old and new, installing an LED lightbox behind an existing arch for a bold entrance. Inside, the store is light and welcoming, with an oil-finished herringbone floor and mirrored walls for depth. “It’s much bigger and wider than the London flagship, which is more like a traditional European shoe store,” says Lahoude. “It is more relaxed, more comfortable, with greater attention paid to the merchandise.” There are three unmistakable zones, highlighted with moments of product focus.

The customer is directed to the product via columns in the center of the store that “organize the space to make distinctions between collections and to highlight newness along with seasonal changes.” These columns are clad with mesh, evoking the image of drizzling rain – a subtle nod to the brand’s British heritage – and are used to highlight seasonal colors. An art deco influence, captured in the gentlemen’s clubs of upmarket West London, is felt throughout the space. Clean lines are cut with Italian gray marble beneath the shoe displays, while suspended shelves are outlined with a geometric rose gold trim. This metallic accent, along with the LEDs that run alongside, were key trends for 2018. The result is fresh and modern, though still hinting at early 20th century British interiors.

It is this marriage of contemporary and classic, the integration of today’s tech with the timeless touches of London’s retail institutions that’s defining cross-Atlantic store design as we head towards the 2020s.

PROJECT SUPPLIERS

Retailer

Harrys of London, London

Design and Architecture

Christian Lahoude Studio, New York

Photography: Sammy Ian, New York