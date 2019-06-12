Poshmark Expands to Home Decor

The e-commerce resale empire of Poshmark (Redwood Shores, California) is taking on the lucrative world of home decor, according to Forbes.

The company will allow its users to resell home goods such as curtains, bedding and framing. Large furniture, however, cannot be sold, as all of Poshmark’s items travel through the mail. Poshmark previously expanded from women’s clothing only, to menswear, makeup and kid’s clothing.

"The biggest piece here is to continue to prove that Poshmark’s social commerce approach works beyond just fashion," says CEO and co-founder Manish Chandra.

Poshmark was founded in 2011 as a marketplace for women to resell their clothing items. In 2018, the e-commerce marketplace racked up an estimated $140 million in revenue. The company takes a 20 percent cut of every sale.