Possible Amazon HQ2 Locations Leak

Following a year’s worth of speculation regarding Amazon’s (Seattle) second headquarter location, it was leaked yesterday that the company is reportedly eyeing the possibility of splitting some 50,000 employees between two HQ2 locations, including Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Va.

Executives for the company recently met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his Manhattan office, as well as with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Both locations are highly accessible to surrounding areas via public transit. The New York Times reports that having a dually located second headquarters would give the company access to two pools of talent versus only one, while also avoiding potentially becoming a housing and traffic drain to one single area.

Amazon, Crystal City developer JBG Smith and Arlington officials have all declined to comment on the speculation.