Pottery Barn Kids to Enter U.K. Market

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) says its banner Pottery Barn Kids will enter the U.K. market thanks to an agreement with department store retailer John Lewis. The agreement allows Pottery Barn Kids to open branded shop-in-shops in three of its department stores.

The shop-in-shops will feature an assortment of nursery furniture and accessories for babies.

This marks the company’s second partnership with John Lewis. In 2015, Williams-Sonoma entered a wholesale venture for its West Elm line. Since that launch, West Elm is now being offered in 14 U.K. locations.

At the same time, the company will also open a dedicated U.K. website for the brand, according to HomeWorld Business.