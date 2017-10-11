Pottery Barn Opens Flatiron District Flagship

San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Pottery Barn debuted its newest flagship store in New York’s Flatiron District. Located at 12 W. 20th St. at Fifth Avenue in a landmark, 1904-built building, the store will include exclusive products and services, including the brand’s new Design Crew feature, which takes home design projects from inspiration to reality. Says Pottery Barn President Marta Benson, “The new store concept is designed to enhance the customer experience to create an inviting, relaxed environment that makes the process of decorating your home effortless and fun.”

This store opening originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.