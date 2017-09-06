Pottery Barn Opens New Flagship

Pottery Barn (San Francisco) will open its newest flagship store on Friday. Located in New York’s Flatiron District, the store is housed in a well-preserved, historic building constructed in 1904 during the Beaux-Arts movement.

The store will feature the brand’s complete range of products as well as hand-selected one-of-a-kind vintage finds. To celebrate the store’s opening, it has partnered with local artists to design exclusive products for the store as well as local photographers who have created New York-inspired content for the store.

It will also feature the company’s newest store service, the Design Crew, which helps customers plan any home-design project and select merchandise from any of William’s Sonoma’s eight banner brands.

It will also be the first store to offer the company’s newest service, The Package Deal – Home in a Box, which offers a curated menu of bedroom or living room furniture pieces for purchase, according to a press release.