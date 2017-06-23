Pottery Barn Teams Up with Monique Lhuillier

Pottery Barn (San Francisco) is partnering with bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. Lhuillier has signed on for a multiseason collaboration to design bedding, bath, tabletop, entertaining and decor products for the retailer. Her first products will hit stores in time for the holidays this October.

The collection was inspired by some of the designer’s gowns and translated those uses of color, print and texture to the home. Consequently, the collection will include a variety of feminine details, such as rose gold accents, traditional embroidery and romantic prints, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Lhuillier previously collaborated with Pottery Barn Kids (San Francisco).