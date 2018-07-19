Poundworld Announces More Closures

U.K. discount-goods retailer Poundworld (Normantown, U.K.) continues to close stores as the company looks for a buyer.

While the retailer announced plans earlier this year to close 105 of its 335 stores, it just shared news that it will close another 40 by July 24. This latest round of closures will affect 531 jobs and 33 stores in the U.K. and seven stores in Scotland.

Last month, the retailer entered into administration, at which point professional services network Deloitte (New York) was appointed to oversee the administration. Deloitte is still seeking buyers for the business, according to Retail Insight Network.