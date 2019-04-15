Preview: Retail Expo 2019

Rebranded as Retail Expo for the 2019 show, this annual retail trade show and conference event, now in its fifth year, will take place May 1-2 at London's Olympia exhibit hall. More than 150 retail industry experts will be leading the conference series, while 500-plus exhibitors will show off the latest products for the retail design industry. VMSD's Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo will moderate a panel discussion, “New Spaces and Experiences for Retailers – The role of shopping centres in the future of retail” on the Store Design & Experience stage May 1, from 3:55-4:25 p.m. local time. For more information, please visit www.retailexpo.com.

Here's a sneak peek of some of the exhibitors below.

Arken POP

arken-pop.com

This custom Intel Digital Totem was created to create an in-store presence in gaming sections. Includes a vacuum-formed base and a back panel and a machined screen surround, both in matte black HIPS.

Booth: 6H39

Softbank Robotics

softbankrobotics.com

Bring something unusual to your store environment: Pepper is optimized for human interaction and has the ability to engage with people through conversation and a touchscreen. Pepper can reportedly recognize faces and basic human emotions.

Booth: 5C58

CloudCasting Corp. Ltd.

thecloudcasting.com

Without any technology showing, this iFace Digital Mirror is cut to custom dimensions to fit your specific store design. It allows content to appear to be “floating” on screen.

Booth: 1D70

Morplan Ltd.

morplan.com

Frax35 is a freestanding layout system available from stock in reportedly easy-to-build kits, featuring double-black frames with textured ash-effect wood shelving; and decorative elements in black and gold, allowing you to choose your own look. The system is supplied flat-packed for easy assembly.

Booth: 6E10A & B

Industville

industville.co.uk

This Brooklyn Dome Pendant comes in a range of finishes from brass, brass and pewter, and pewter to light pewter and copper. It also comes in a variety of sizes from 8-in. to 23.5-in. This light is IP20 rated.

Booth: 6D20

Shoppar Ltd.

shoppar.ai

Powered by Android, Talli media player includes an integrated camera capable of obtaining customer analytics, triggering marketing content on digital displays and measuring footfall.

Booth: 2B51

CJ Retail Solutions

cjretailsolutions.com

For your next retail project, consider calling upon this company which specializes in retail display installation, maintenance, field marketing, audits and surveys, store compliance and myriad retail display solutions. Accessible in more than 95 countries worldwide.

Booth: 6G20