Preview: Retail Expo 2019

Now in its fifth year, the U.K. trade show formerly known as Retail Design Expo – composed of Retail Design Expo, Retail Business Technology Expo and Retail Digital Signage Expo – has rebranded as Retail Expo 2019. Once again, the show and conference will be held at London’s Olympia exhibit hall May 1-2, 2019.

More than 500 exhibitors across the store design, visual merchandising, technology and digital signage industries are expected to draw upwards of 15,000 visitors to the two-day show. A newly created Design Zone will feature design-related exhibitors organized in four micro-zones, including lighting; p-o-p, marketing and visual merchandising; shopfitting and store fixtures; and store design.

Turnaround expert Justin King, ex-CEO of Sainsbury’s and recently appointed Non-Executive Director at M&S, will keynote the conference program, which spans six stages and offers a program of more than 150 experts speaking on retail design, digital signage and tech. A dedicated Store Design & Experience Stage will focus on how brick-and-mortar stores can adapt to how today’s consumer shops.

VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo will moderate a panel discussion, “New Spaces and Experiences for Retailers – The role of shopping centres in the future of retail” on the Store Design & Experience stage May 1, from 3:55-4:25 p.m. local time. Among the panelists will be Kathryn Malloch, Group Head of Customer Experience, Hammerson Property Ltd.

For more information about Retail Expo, please visit retailexpo.com.

