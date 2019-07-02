Pride Month Retail Worth Almost $1 Billion

Throughout the month of June, retailers lined their stores with rainbow-themed merchandise in anticipation of LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations. But pride-themed products are hot commodities throughout the year; it is an industry worth $916 million annually, CBS News reported.

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J.), Target (Minneapolis), Michael Kors (New York) and Ralph Lauren (New York) are among the many businesses that sold “rainbow retail” during the month of June.

"Diversity and inclusion are good for business, period," Jonathan Lovitz, Senior VP of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, told CBS News.