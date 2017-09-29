Primark Announces New Flagship

Primark (Dublin) has announced that it will be opening a new UK flagship store next year. The store will be 75,000 square feet in size, making it one of the company’s largest stores in the country. Consequently, it will carry every item in the Primark range, according to The Sun.

The store will be located in the centre:mk shopping complex in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The complex is undergoing a £60m, three-year-long overhaul, what it is calling its “Re-imagining an icon” strategy, to improve the shopping center, reports MKFM.

The company has not detailed any other features of the store (including how many stories it will be) or the exact opening date.