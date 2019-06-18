Primark Opens Flagship in Slovenia

Primark (London) has opened a new 45,000-square-foot store in Ljubljana, Slovenia, reports Fibre2Fashion.com. The two-level outpost features an open layout with space set aside for a “Recharge Café” where shoppers can charge their mobile devices and enjoy a refreshment.

The store features women’s, men’s and children’s fashions, including footwear and accessories, plus lingerie, beauty, homeware and the retailer’s certified cruelty-free Leaping Bunny PS-Beauty line.