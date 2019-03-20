Primark Plans Largest Flagship

Primark (London) will reportedly be opening its largest store yet next month.

The new flagship is set to open April 11 in Birmingham, U.K., and will employ about 1000 workers. The store will span five stories and 160,000 square feet of space, making it the company’s largest store by 5000 square feet.

It will feature an expanded beauty department and beauty salon in an attempt to appeal more to millennials, according to Evening Standard. It will also boast three restaurants.