Primark Recalls Flip-Flops

Primark (Dublin), which is owned by Associated British Foods (London), has recalled thousands of men's flip-flops over fears they may contain dangerous levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Chrysene is a chemical used in dark colored dyes, such as the ones in the retailer’s blue, black and khaki flip-flops, according to the BBC.

Primark is offering a full refund, no proof of purchase required, and has suspended all new orders from the factory that manufactures the flip-flops.