Printemps Opening Concept Beauty Store

Printemps (Paris) will a new beauty space next week in Paris. The 33,333-square-foot store will be the country’s largest concept store devoted to beauty, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Each level of the three-story store has been designed to give customers a different way to discover and interact with beauty products, including fragrance, skin care, makeup and hair care.

For instance, the one floor offers trendy options shoppers can pick out quickly. Another floor houses more couture options in an atmosphere that encourages discovery and lingering. The final floor features different beauty bars, a café and alternative skin care options.

The space features lots of natural light, and the company encouraged its brands “to create a corner that is not designed like everywhere else,” said Charlotte Tasset, the company’s market director. “We wanted each brand to go as far as they could go to create, even in the retail architecture, something that is strongly different, completely in line with the DNA of the brand but only for Printemps. They all played along.”