Proposed Merger to Create Britain’s Largest Grocery Chain

Sainsbury’s (London) and Asda (Leeds, U.K.), which is owned by Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.), announced that the two companies have entered into an agreement to merge in an aim to create Britain’s largest grocer.

The companies explained that there has been increased competition across grocery, general merchandise and clothing categories as customers seek increased value, choice and convenience. Those pressures were influential in bringing about this deal and will allow the combined company to compete even more competitively and lower prices by about 10 percent.

If the merger is approved, the combined company would have a revenue of more than 50 billion pounds, according to Women’s Wear Daily.