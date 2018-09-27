Publix to Debut GreenWise Market

Publix (Lakeland, Fla.) will open its first GreenWise Market stores later this month in Tallahassee, Fla. later this month.

The new, standalone store format expands what is currently a small GreenWise section that focuses on natural and organic products within regular Publix supermarkets to an entire store format, though it will be about 25 percent smaller than a typical Publix store.

The company plans to expand the concept to additional markets, including in Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Lakeland, Fla., with both of those locations set to open in 2019. Two additional stores are also slated for Boca Raton, Fla., and Atlanta, although their opening dates have not been announced.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the move comes a year after Amazon (Seattle) acquired Whole Foods in a $13.7 million deal.