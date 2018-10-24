Publix Names Executive Team Promotions

Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has promoted two employees to various roles on its executive team.

The grocery store chain has named Laurie Douglas as chief digital officer, in addition to her current roles as chief information officer and senior vp. She has been with the company since 2006; before then, she worked at FedEx Kinko (Plano, Texas) and The Home Depot (Atlanta).

The company also named Kevin Murphy as company president. He is currently senior vp of retail operations and has worked his way to the top after starting with the company in 1984 as a front service clerk, according to Chain Store Age.

Both appointments are effective January 1.