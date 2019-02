Publix (Lakeland, Fla.) plans to open additional GreenWise stores, the grocer's healthy lifestyle-focused concept, this summer and later this year, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Publix unveiled the first location in Tallahassee, Fla., in October and plans to open sites in Odessa, Fla.; Lexington, S.C.; Nocatee, Fla.; Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Mountain Brook, Ala.; Boca Raton, Fla.; and Lakeland, Fla.

GreenWise, said Publix, is meant to supplement shoppers' primary grocery visits like other specialty health food stores Trader Joe's and Lucky's Market. The stores feature a focus on healthy, in-house prepared foods, grab-and-go items and antibiotic-free organic foods.