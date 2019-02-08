QVC Rebrands for Digital Growth

QVC (West Chester, Pa.) has launched a new rebranding in a move to reflect its digital growth.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company receives more than 80 percent of its sales from its digital platforms. Consequently, the rebranding was designed with this in mind. For instance, the company got a new logo that is more friendly for mobile viewing with a square and a stylized inset Q that can easily be scaled for smaller screens.

The rebranding also features a redesigned website, redesigned studios, improved photography with more close-ups and a new mobile app that helps support a more story-based shopping experience.

The rebranding process took more than five months and is the brand’s first rebrand in eight years.