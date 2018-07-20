The RAD Expo returns this Fall for Cannabis Retailers

Following the success of Retail and Dispensary (RAD) Expo in January, Marijuana Venture will produce the next RAD Expo this October 10-11 in Portland, Ore. The B2B event is 100 percent focused on the marijuana retail and dispensary businesses. Attendance is free for marijuana retail and dispensary owners, buyers and employees and the quality of attendees was reportedly a difference-maker for many exhibitors. “The RAD Expo is the only conference where we know almost everyone we talk to will be a potential client or partner because its focus on retail and brands,” said Jeff LaPenna, CEO of The Peak Beyond, San Rafel, Calif., a technology company aimed at retailers.

Exhibitors includes suppliers of goods and services to existing and future retailers in the legal marijuana space, offering everything from flooring and p-o-s systems to snacks and drinks, insurance, glassware, CBD products, marketing services and rolling papers. At the RAD Expo, cannabis retailers can find everything they need to open and operate their business in one place.

About The RAD Expo:

Dates: Oct. 10-11, 2018

Location: Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon

Admission: Free for qualified future and current retail store/dispensary owners, buyers and employees

Phone: (425) 656-3621

About Marijuana Venture:

Marijuana Venture, the nation’s leading cannabis business magazine, is distributed at major retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Chapters, Indigo, Hudson airport stores and more. In 2015, it received an award as one of the nation’s fastest-growing magazines.