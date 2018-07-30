RadioShack Attempts Comeback

RadioShack (Ft. Worth, Texas) announced Thursday that it will be reemerging onto the physical retail landscape in the form of 100 HobbyTown-based (Lincoln, Neb.) RadioShack Express shop-in-shops.

The suburban-based outlets will be the retailer’s first since filing its second bankruptcy last year, which shuttered all 1000 of its remaining stores. Since 2015, when it filed its first bankruptcy protection, the retailer has been owned and run by General Wireless Operations, which has been continuing the business online and via 400 dealer locations, according to CNBC.

General Wireless’s CEO Steve Moroneso said in a press release that the company is excited to partner with HobbyTown and to reengage with its “core hobby and DIY communities.” RadioShack, founded in 1921, continues to sell radios, batteries, electronics accessories and replacement parts.