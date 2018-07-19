RadioShack Inks Deal with HobbyTown USA

RadioShack (Fort Worth, Texas) has signed a deal with HobbyTown USA (Lincoln, Neb.) to open "express stores” inside 50 of the latter chain's stores.

The first of these express stores will open next week in Mooresville, N.C. If the partnership proves successful, the companies could potentially expand the deal to all of the hobby chain’s 140 stores in the future.

The announcement follow’s RadioShack's emergence from Chapter 11 reorganization in January. Currently, RadioShack operates about 400 stores, mostly located in rural areas. This deal will expand its footprint to more suburban areas, according to The Jewish Voice.