RadioShack Shutters 1000 Stores

RadioShack (Fort Worth, Texas) closed more than 1000 of its brick-and-mortar stores last week. When the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, it said it planned to close 200 of its 1500 company-owned stores. A few weeks later, it revised the number to 552 closures.

However, over the weekend, that number grew and all but 70 company-owned stores and 425 franchise stores are still in operation. According to Business Insider, these additional closures were unexpectedly sudden.

According to USA Today, the stores slated to close held liquidation sales over Memorial Day weekend.