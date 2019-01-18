Rag & Bone CEO Steps Down

New York-based Rag & Bone announced that Chief Executive Officer Stefanie Strack, who took the helm of the company in August 2018, is now stepping down.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Strack and the company’s board of directors have mutually agreed to part ways, citing different visions regarding the strategic direction of the company.

Accordingly, the company will realign the brand’s leadership and has begun a search for Strack’s replacement. In the interim, the company’s previous CEO Marcus Wainwright will oversee the company with the help of the board and executive management team.

Strack previously worked for Nike (Beaverton, Ore.).