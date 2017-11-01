Raise a Glass

VMSD magazine celebrates its 120th year in print throughout the month of November. Founded in 1897 by American literary icon L. Frank Baum – author of the famed “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” – as The Show Window, originally based in Chicago, it was purchased by ST Media Group Intl. (Cincinnati) in the early 1920s. Throughout the decades, it has been known by various names that reflected retail’s dynamic nature, including The Merchant’s Record and Show Window, Display World, and simply, Visual Merchandising.

While the retail industry has evolved throughout the years, VMSD’s mission has remained the same: to deliver readers timely, informative content on innovative store designs, visual presentations, retail strategies and exciting new products, as well as industry news and events. We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating by sharing your favorite VMSD memories on social media using the hashtag #vmsd.

To view past issues dating back to 2010, please visit our online archive: www.vmsd.com/archives

