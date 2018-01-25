Ralph Lauren Creates Chief Digital Officer Role

Ralph Lauren Corp. (New York) announced that it has created a new executive role, chief digital officer, which is being filled by Alice Delahunt.

Delahunt will join the team in April and will be responsible for elevating the firm’s global digital platforms, as well as enhancing the digital experience for consumers across all channels to drive customer acquisition, retention, value and revenue, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Delahunt will join the company from Burberry (London), where she was director of digital marketing and led its digital innovation on its social media platform.

The new position reflects the company’s efforts to respond to customers’ habits and meet them where they are, which is increasingly online.