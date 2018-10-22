Ralph Lauren to Launch Streetwear Collab

New York-based Ralph Lauren announced on its Instagram that it would soon launch a collaborative streetwear collection with skate brand Palace (London).

While details on the partnership are limited, the American retailer made clear its intention to reach a younger market this past June, saying it aims to “win over a new generation of consumers,” adding that it is “confident that with [its] clear strategic plan in place, [it] can return Ralph Lauren to sustainable long-term growth,” said Patrice Louvet, Ralph Lauren CEO and President in an online statement.

The collection will likely “drop” unannounced, a practice that’s common for Palace, reports CNBC.