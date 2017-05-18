Ralph Lauren Names New Ceo

Ralph Lauren (New York) has announced that it has named a new ceo, Patrice Louvet, who was previously group president, global beauty at Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati). He will take up the post on July 17.

Louvet will report to Ralph Lauren and will also join the company’s board of directors. He succeeds Stefan Larsson, who recently left after serving in the position for 18 months.

Of Louvet, Lauren said, “Patrice brings a sophistication and maturity to the business that’s very important. He’ll be my partner.”

Louvet worked for P&G for 28 years where he oversaw brands including Gucci Fragrances, Gillette and Pantene, reports Women’s Wear Daily.