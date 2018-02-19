Rapid Innovation

As the very definition of retail continues to evolve, smart retailers are experimenting with new concepts in an attempt to uncover what resonates with today’s shopper. Timberland (Stratham, N.H.) is no exception, and this past fall, the global outdoor retailer launched its concept store, Timberland Tree Lab, in the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pa. Three distinct themes – each featuring its own brand story, aesthetics and in-store graphics – focused on curated products and a “gallery-like” store environment that changed every six weeks.

“We have to do something different. Seventy-eight percent of millennials today are saying that they would rather pay for an experience than a product. No more are they interested in transactional retail,” says Bevan Bloemendaal, vp, global environments and creative services, Timberland. “This concept allowed us to test and learn from different experiences. That’s why we wanted to change up the entire experience – from the associate training and uniforms, product offering and the visual merchandising – all play an integral role in the experience.”

The first concept, dubbed Streetology, is a nod to the brand’s urban following; this customer demographic explores the city streets in search of new experiences. To reflect this, the vibe was decidedly edgy and technical, with pedestal fixtures lit from within and wrapped in bold graphics, designed to be quickly and easily changed out for the next collection. Walls featured larger-than-life photographs that made the product the hero and could also be swapped out for the next iteration with minimal turnaround time.

The second launch, SHEvolution, was an exploration of the brand’s female archetype: feminine, tough, beautiful. Pedestal tops popped with color thanks to a gel filter beneath their plexiglass exteriors. Apparel was showcased on bust forms while a selection of shoes and boots were curated just for her.

The final of the three concepts, a holiday-themed design called Made to Give, launched in early November and featured product for both men and women presented on Christmas tree-shaped fixtures and stark white pedestals.

In all three endeavors, in-store digital signage as well as traditional graphics communicated brand-related messages, driving the experience. In the SHEvolution activation, for example, a wall detailed “staff picks” delved into the details of specific collections, relating the offerings back to real people who work for Timberland, making the concept feel more approachable to the female consumer.

“We’ve already learned as a team some things that we will do differently next time,” says Bloemendaal of the experience. He cites the importance of working with trusted vendors that are willing to push the envelope with budget and time constraints in mind, and he credits his team for their creativity and hard work in executing the challenging project.

Photography: Courtesy of Timberland, Stratham, N.H.