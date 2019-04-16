RDI Presents Trends Watch ‘19

The Retail Design Institute’s Great Lakes chapter hosted Trends Watch '19 on Feb. 21, 2019, at idX’s new Chicago design studio. Mayur Patadia, idX Executive Vice President and General Manager, welcomed the crowd of about 75 attendees and introduced Jacob Hendrickson, idX Director of Creative Services, who shared his insights on design in the retail industry. VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo followed, with a look at emerging retail trends and what the future holds from a design standpoint. Acevedo will speak again on retail trends at the RDI Ohio Chapter meeting April 18 in Cincinnati.

For more information, please visit retaildesigninstitute.org.