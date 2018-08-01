The RealReal Opens LA Store

The RealReal (San Francisco) has opened its second brick-and-mortar store. Following its first store in New York late last year, the new concept store opened this week in Los Angeles.

The 12,000-square-foot space is intended to make shopping and selling luxury consignment goods “as fun and frictionless as possible,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The company accomplished that with a brightly lit, glass-walled space and concrete floors paired with minimalist wooden fixtures.

Merchandise is grouped thematically, such as a section of menswear revolving around “future surf” while a section of the women’s store (which is separated from the men’s area by a small outdoor staircase) features a “modern bohemian” array of products. There is also a “sneakerdome” filled with dozens of collectible sneakers and a 1500-square-foot handbag vault, as well as a coffee, juice and snack bar.