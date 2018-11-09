Rebag Adds Two Stores

New York-based Rebag announced that it will open two new locations in addition to its two New York ones. The new stores are both located in Los Angeles, with one in Beverly Hills and the other in Melrose.

"Over the past year, we've seen considerable online adoption from customers on the West Coast and specifically in the LA area," says Rebag’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder Charles Gorra in a press release. "The time was right to expand our physical retail presence here, and while opening two stores at the same time is a bold move, the market has shown us that there is a strong appetite for Rebag. Each neighborhood with its unique clientele will allow us to reach even more customers with our transparent, instantaneous retail process through an elevated, in-store shopping experience."

Customers can have bags authenticated instantly at both locations and can also sell their own luxury handbags to the stores.