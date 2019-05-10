Rebag opens West Coast Flagship

Luxury handbag retailer Rebag (New York) has opened its third retail location in California and sixth brick-and-mortar store in the U.S., according to a press release. The new store opened in the Westfield Santa Anita mall.

"I am particularly excited for Rebag in Westfield Santa Anita in order to expand our reach outside of the immediate Los Angeles area to a brand conscious community and to deepen our relationship with Westfield, an innovative and high performing landlord which prioritizes its communities and brings in incredible foot traffic," said Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag.

The Santa Anita store, located in Arcadia, Calif., features the brand’s iconic Hermes Birkin wall and Rebag Bar, where customers can appraise and sell their gently used handbags.