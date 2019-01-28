Recession Could Expedite Robotic Workforce

According to analysis by The Washington Post, a recession could speed up automation within the American workforce. In a new article, the outlet makes the case for more employers seeking a robot labor force as the economy becomes less predictable.

While the economy has generally been viewed favorably, economists have increasingly predicted an upcoming recession, and when and if that happens, the article states, the robotic workforce will be ready to fill the void created by slashed paychecks and layoffs.

Some of the most likely automated services will be those provided by ordering kiosks, self-service apps and software that can predict a decreased need for workers to cover shifts – and companies are already testing these services. Low-skilled jobs that involve repetition, like food service, are at the highest risk.