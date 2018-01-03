Record Breaking Returns Expected Wednesday

Today, Wednesday, Jan. 3, is expected to be a record-breaking day of returns, following holiday shopping and gift giving.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, UPS (Atlanta) says 1.4 million returns will be made today, making it "National Returns Day." If that proves true, it would be the fifth year in a row for a record-breaking amount of returns and an increase of 8 percent from last year.

The company also noted that this is merely a continuation of customer returns: During December, more than a million returns took place each day leading up to Christmas.

Part of the increase in returns is being attributed to record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday/Week e-commerce sales.