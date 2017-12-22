Record-High Super Saturday Revenue Predicted

Analysts are expecting that this year’s Super Saturday will be the largest ever in terms of revenue. The prediction comes from the International Council of Shopping Centers.

According to the council’s survey data, the average shopper has already spent $486.80 on holiday-related items and 35 percent of American adults still plan to shop tomorrow, as they pick out last-minute gifts. On average, consumers spend $240.50 during the last week before Christmas.

However, while spending is up this year, the data also suggests that store foot traffic will be down as compared to last year. This finding, from the National Retail Federation, estimates that 126 million Americans will shop on Saturday as compared to 154 Super Saturday shoppers last year. (Those figures include both in-store and online shoppers.)

According to Women’s Wear Daily, this news follows what is being considered “a good holiday season for most retailers.”