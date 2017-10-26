Reebok Opens Global Flagship

Reebok (Canton, Mass.) opened its global flagship store this week in Boston. This location is also its largest retail store yet.

According to Mass Live, the company is thinking beyond retail to become a destination worth visiting. Consequently, the store features an in-house cobbler to hand-make “classic leathers” (with a variety of rare, rotating leather options) as well as a “Your Reebok” customization shop that allows customers to create, customize and personalize a variety of products, including graphic apparel and accessories that can be printed on-site in minutes.

The inspiration for the store’s design came from fitness studios and gyms, reports SGB Media. While its previous stores were “darker,” this new “refined” one is expected to serve as a model for new stores elsewhere.