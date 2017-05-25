Reformation Plans 2 LA Stores

Reformation (Los Angeles) will be opening two new stores over the next couple of weeks. Both stores — its fifth and sixth bricks-and-mortar locations — will be located in Los Angeles. The first store will open at Platform Culver City on May 30, and the second store will open on June 6 on Melrose.

The stores aim to bring the online shopping experience of the brand’s website to in-store shopping with various technological and customizable features. For instance, shoppers can customize the lighting and music available in the fitting rooms. There are also touch-screens throughout the store (and also in the fitting rooms) to aid shoppers as they search for certain sizes, colors or styles. They will also be able to order the products through the devices.

The stores also incorporate some environmentally-conscious details, such as hangers made from recycled materials, reusable totes, low-VOC paints and eco lighting, reports Bustle.