REI CEO Resigns

REI's (Kent, Wash.) Chief Executive Officer Jerry Stritzke will resign from his post, effective March 15. The company named Chief Operating Officer Eric Artz as interim CEO until Stritzke's permanent replacement is in place.

According to Outside Magazine, Stritzke’s resignation is the result of a “personal and consensual relationship” he had with a leader from another organization involved in the outdoor industry.

The company conducted an investigation to see if any financial misconduct had taken place but found none. Still, the relationship was a conflict of interests that Stritzke should have disclosed.

Stritzke had served as CEO since 2013.