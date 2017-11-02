REI Closing Again on Black Friday

REI Co-op (Kent, Wash.) announced that, for the third year in a row, it will not be opening its doors on Black Friday, nor will it accept online orders on that day. Instead, the retailer is urging customers to spend the day outdoors with its #OptOutside campaign, which kicked off this week.

This year’s campaign includes “a new experiential search engine,” where customers can search for a variety of ways to get outside. It will feature images pulled from the #OptOutside user-generated social media content and allow visitors to, say, click on an image of a hiker and then discover where the trail is located, its difficulty, and read other reviews of the trail. According to Sustainable Brands, the search engine is “powered by the individual and collective experiences of the outdoor community and free for all to use.”

Another part of the campaign includes the release of 20 films featuring community-created imagery from the #OptOutside experiences of the past two years.