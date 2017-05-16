REI to Debut 'Co-Op Climb'

Outdoor retailer REI (Seattle) has partnered with Momentum TM Indoor Climbing to launch "REI Co-Op Climb," which will offer climbing gear, programming and events inside select Momentum gyms.

“REI has a rich climbing heritage thanks to our founders’ vision to be among the first to bring world class climbing equipment to the American market,” said John Sheppard, REI’s divisional vp, experiential programs and new ventures, according to Chain Store Age. “We are excited to partner with Momentum to introduce REI Co-op Climb. These gyms are an important resource for avid climbers, and they’re an onramp for getting more people into the sport.”

The first REI Co-Op Climb will open in a 36,000-square-foot Momentum gym in in Katy, Texas, this July. Later this year, another REI Co-Op Climb is scheduled to open near Houston.

REI has 147 stores nationwide.