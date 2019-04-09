REI Expands its Rental and Used Gear Programs

REI (Kent, Wash.) is planning to expand its used gear sales and rental programs, as well as trade-in options, according to Forbes.

Historically the retailer has had “garage sales” several times a year wherein they sell gently used returned products. Now the retailer is hoping to continue that initiative year-round in both stores and online.

Rental services are also planned to be rolled out to 115 stores. Customers will be able to rent gear like snowshoes, snowboards, skis, camping gear and backpacks, among other items.

Forbes reports that REI cited consumer research stating that over a third of millennials would rather rent than own a product.

This month, REI will also reportedly test a bike trade-in program in Denver.