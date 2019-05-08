REI Names CEO, President

Interim CEO assumes permanent role
REI’s (Seattle) board of directors has named Eric Artz as president and CEO, effective immediately, according to a press release.

Artz, the cooperative’s eighth CEO in its 81-year history, has served as interim CEO since February 2019.

“After a thorough national search, it was clear to us that the best person for the job was already leading the co-op,” Board chair Steve Hooper said. “To his core, Eric believes in the purpose and impact of the co-op. Anyone who knows him well will tell you that above all, he cares deeply about the power of the outdoors to bring people together.”  

 

