Reimagining Retail Spaces: Getting Creative to Connect with Customers

As the retail environment gets more competitive, businesses need to stretch beyond their comfort zone to create remarkable and relevant spaces. The physical space can help create lasting connections with a brand. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Herrick and Gunter shared their experiences building Capital One Cafés, designed to feel more like a gathering space than a bank, often including public seating, private nooks, coffee bars and more.

For information about the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Oct. 2-4 in Seattle, please visit irdconline.com.