Reimagining Retail Spaces: Getting Creative to Connect with Customers

Helen Herrick (Capital One) and Cris Gunter CallisonRTKL offer examples of how brands are getting creative on ways to attract customers to their brand.
By
|
Posted August 15, 2018
As the retail environment gets more competitive, businesses need to stretch beyond their comfort zone to create remarkable and relevant spaces. The physical space can help create lasting connections with a brand. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Herrick and Gunter shared their experiences building Capital One Cafés, designed to feel more like a gathering space than a bank, often including public seating, private nooks, coffee bars and more.
