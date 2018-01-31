Relativity

Perhaps only MC Escher’s staircases elicit the same level of intrigue as the labyrinth-like interior of this wine cellar, or vinoteca, in Valladolid, Spain. Designed by Zooco Estudio (Madrid), De Vinos y Viandas features a series of wooden arches, or “ribs,” that frame the space and evoke visions of ancient wine barrels stored in underground vaults.

Strategically placed mirrors lend an abstract feel to the space, adding volume and depth, while stone floors also reference the subterranean caverns that once housed its wares.