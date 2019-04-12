Renovation Competition Deadline Extended

Submit your materials by April 26 for consideration
Posted April 12, 2019

VMSD is extending the deadline for its annual Retail Renovation Competition to Friday, April 26, 2019

Each year, we collect submissions of renovation projects from around the globe to compete in this one-of-a-kind competition. From grocery stores to specialty retail, and everything in between, this is your opportunity to spotlight your most impressive renovations for a chance to win the coveted title of “Retail Renovation of the Year,” as well as a commemorative award, coverage in the September 2019 issue and a FREE registration to VMSD’s 2019 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Boston, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. 

For contest rules or more information, please visit www.vmsd.com/renovation-competition

For other questions or concerns, please contact the VMSD editorial staff at vmsd@stmediagroup.com

